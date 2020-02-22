Adrien Broner Arrested At Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury Weigh-In

Spread the word!













Former four-weight boxing champion Adrien Broner was arrested at the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Friday.

TMZ reported the news adding that the controversial boxer was being taken to the county jail where he will be processed and hit with a misdemeanor trespassing citation.

Broner was barred from entering the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That’s because of an altercation with with Gervonta Davis that took place outside Ryan Garcia’s locker room in November.

Adrien Broner arrested at #WilderFury2 weigh-in, per @TMZ_Sports. Broner banned from MGM Grand stemming from November incident, yet allowed to check-in. @SIChrisMannix reported that Broner and Tank Davis were involved in an altercation outside Ryan Garcia’s locker-room on Nov. 2 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 22, 2020

Broner showed up for the Wilder-Fury weigh-in regardless and refused to leave even after he was asked to before getting detained by hotel security. Las Vegas Metro police took over shortly afterwards.

Broner is no stranger when it comes to violating the law or making headlines. Earlier last year, he was hit with a restraining order after threatening to shoot any gay person who approached him.

The boxer — once seen as the successor of Floyd Mayweather — hasn’t competed since January 2019 when he was comfortably outpointed by Manny Pacquiao. He has won just three of his last seven fights in the ring.

What do you make of Broner’s arrest? Do you think we’ll ever see him compete in boxing again?