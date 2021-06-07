While although the prospect of watching an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight can be rather daunting at times, it is also one of the most exhilarating sporting contests that you can lay your eyes on and once you get the grappling bug, it is incredibly difficult to get rid of it.

A legion of fight fans has been cultivated over the past quarter century or so and although the UFC come from somewhat humble beginnings, the glitz and glamour you see these days is testament to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

Work that not only comes from those men or women who enter the fearsome octagon but perhaps more importantly, the constant toil from President Dana White and without his business brain, the fight league would not be where it is today.

That is not to do the likes of Conor McGregor or Jon Jones a disservice, it’s just that somebody needs to constantly connect the dots and that means, an endless number of negotiations and counter-negotiations must take place.

Because once the contracts are drawn up and the ink is dried upon them, it is ready for two combatants to go to war and when you look back at some of the fights within UFC folklore, absolutely nothing is left on the canvas.

Whether it be a 15-minute non-title fight (3 x 5-minute rounds) or the full theatre of a 25-minute title skirmish (5 x 5-minute rounds) the level of gladiatorial assault is usually no different and it is these gutsy displays, which have cultivated a huge worldwide audience.

While this audience is one that loves to put their money where their mouth is and with UFC odds always on offer in places such as Las Vegas, backing your favourite fighter has recently become a whole lot more interesting.

Many a financial outlay has been won back with interest or lost with despair when backing the UFC and with the fights usually being such an even contest, there is always sense of who wants it more on the night.

Whether you are the favourite or the challenger, you will always have a puncher of coming out on top and for every time there has been a rather routine victory within the caged environment, a massive upset is never that far away either.

While if you are new to this sport, you may ask yourself who are the people to get behind and although that choice is completely up to you, a good starting point would be those who are champions within the UFC.

An accolade that must be earned rather than handed out and when it comes to the overall kingpin of the octagon at present, then one cannot look past the man who sits on top of the Heavyweight Championship throne.

Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai – USA TODAY Sports

That man is Francis Ngannou and with a current overall MMA record of 16-3, he is not somebody you would want to mess with either inside or outside of the octagon and when it comes to flexing his fighting aptitude, this was evident back in March.

UFC 260 was the event in which Ngannou and rival Stipe Miocic faced off and after losing to his foe three years previously, the Cameroon born warrior would earn himself a huge amount of redemption.

Redemption that came in the form of a stunning knockout victory and with Heavyweight gold now around his waist, he has the luxury of weighing up just who will be brave enough to face him at a future UFC event.

Of course, it is not just the men who love to grapple, the female of the species is just as deadly and they do not come any more dominate, than the current two-weight champion, Brazilian Amanda Nunes.

Nunes is the queen of both the Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions and although her opponents can be considered brave to go up against her, the outcome has a habit of always ending up the same.

The 33-year-old has won her last 12 UFC outings and has an overall MMA record of 21-4, while she has beaten such luminaries as Ronda Rousey (she of also WWE fame), Cris Cyborg, and Valentina Shevchenko.

While although these two names may be the most dominant male or female within the UFC, there is a case to be made for somebody else when it comes to box office figures and that man, is none other than Conor McGregor.

Even though the Irish fighter may have lost his spark over the past couple of years – due to a mixture of inactivity and defeat, he is still arguably the biggest draw this company has and although you may not love his actions as a fighter, you will certainly learn to respect how entertaining this man can be.