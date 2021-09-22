Modern MMA emerged in the 1990s to answer a question that had been on the minds of the general public since the phenomenon of martial arts films exploded in the 1970s: “who would win between a boxer and a karateka?”

Today, MMA has become a worldwide phenomenon and is increasingly popular as an amateur sport for improving one’s physique, relieving stress, and self-defense. For example, the US armed forces have developed a hand-to-hand combat program based on MMA techniques and training methods. Let’s look into the sport in more detail.

Anger management

On a mental level, like all combat sports, MMA teaches the practitioner anger management, how to overcome fears, how to make quick decisions under stress, and a sense of responsibility. In fact, by training in MMA, one becomes aware of how dangerous the misuse of these techniques can be for oneself and for others.

Historical background

MMA, which stands for Mixed Martial Arts, is a full-contact combat sport whose rules allow the use of all martial arts sports techniques: karate, Muay Thai, judo, and combat sports. These include:

Wrestling

Grappling

Boxing

Kickboxing

Pancrazio

The roots of MMA are in the ancient Greek Pancracium. The discipline was introduced at the Olympic Games in 648 BC. Not only did it combine boxing and wrestling, but the rules allowed athletes to use every possible technique to defeat their opponent.

The first documented match

Later, in the 19th century, especially in the USA, fights with few rules began to be organized between practitioners of different combat sports.

These were usually challenges between boxers and wrestlers. The first documented match took place in 1887 in the USA between the world heavyweight boxing champion John L. Sullivan and the wrestling champion William Muldoon.

Muldoon won in just two minutes. However, these fights slowly disappeared from the beginning of the 20th century with the development of codified combat sports such as boxing and Olympic wrestling.

Most famous MMA champions

A number of MMA athletes have become famous outside the sport and have helped bring MMA to the public at large, making it a multi-million dollar sport for its stars.

The first to be mentioned is Irishman Conor McGregor.

In 2017, he earned million for a boxing fight against boxing champion Floyd Mayweather that catalyzed the attention of all the world’s media.

Superb athletes

Conor McGregor and Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov were listed by US sports TV ESPN, in fifth and 15th place respectively, in the top 20 most popular sportsmen in the world in 2019.

In particular, McGregor surpassed athletes such as tennis players Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams, as well as footballers such as Paul Pogba, NBA star Stephen Curry and golfer Tiger Woods. It would be interesting to know how many of these champions are also winners at the online casino ca.royalvegascasino.com.

The first woman in history

On the other hand, Ronda Rousey, the first woman in MMA history to be paid more than million for a single match, has also become famous as a model, WWE star, and actress in films and TV series such as Mercenaries 3, Fast & Furious 7, 9-1-1 and others.