A re-match of a no-decision from earlier this year has been added to the upcoming UFC 263 card, as middleweights Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart are ready to settle the score from their first fight.

The UFC made the fight announcement earlier today just a month away from the pay-per-view card set to take place at Gila River Arena in Arizona.

UFC 263 will feature a stacked main card consisting of Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, and Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz. It will be the promotion’s second full-capacity event over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anders/Stewart rematch surely will entice fans looking to tune in to the card early. In their first fight back at UFC Vegas 21, the fight was ruled a no-decision after Anders landed an illegal knee to a grounded Stewart late in the very first round of the bout.

Also of note, the rematch will be at 205 pounds instead of at 185 pounds, due to the quick turnaround and short notice of the fight booking.

Both fighters enter UFC 263 with plenty to prove. Anders hasn’t earned a win since his split-decision victory over Gerald Meerscheart at UFC Fight Night 161 in October 2019, while Stewart is looking to rebound from a tough split-decision loss to Kevin Holland back at UFC Vegas 11.

During his post-fight interview following the first fight against Stewart, Anders addressed his disappointment in the no-decision in a bout he had been dominating up until that point.

“I sacrificed a lot heading into the fight,” Anders said. ” I had him on the ropes, was winning the fight and in the heat of the moment had a lapse in judgment.”

The rematch between Anders and Stewart has the potential to be an early Fight of the Night candidate at UFC 263, and this is an undercard fight that fans won’t want to miss.

What are your thoughts on Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart 2 being added to UFC 263?