Since being founded in 1993, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has risen to become the largest MMA organization. With this has come ever-increasing sums of revenue in sponsorship deals, pay per view income, and more. As viewership increases, so has the celebrity of its best fighters, and in turn, their income has been boosted massively.

The top fighters can command millions of dollars as they become valuable assets drawing in vast sums of cash when they appear. If they are really in the upper echelons, then they can also demand high paying sponsorship deals in their own right.

Here we have a rundown of the top 10 highest earning fighters currently fighting for the UFC.

Conor McGregor

It shouldn’t surprise you that UFC’s most notorious fighter of the past decade is sitting pretty at the top of the list at over $15,000,000!

With a huge fanbase and a penchant for self-marketing, it seems that despite his many controversies, he can bounce back quickly.

The most interesting thing about how Conor McGregor works is that he is an expert at creating scarcity. For example, in the past four years, he has only fought five times. However, in between each fight, his ability to be controversial is legendary. It is because of this that sponsors both love and fear him but are ultimately happy to slash the cash. AS they say, no news is bad news!

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem is a fan favorite but respected due to his fighting ability, rather than his antics in and outside of the octagon.

This Dutch fighter is generally considered to be one of the most well-rounded heavyweights in the industry. His technique favors kicking and knee strikes, which isn’t surprising as he cut his teeth learning Muay Thai. His raw power and reliable technique endear him to purists of the sport as he forgoes flashy moves to create solid wins.

By raking in around $9,800,000, he is doing something right, as most of this comes from his actual fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The one and only Khabib, notorious for breathing the Notorious, which was where he earnt the lions share of his massive $8.6 million!

Also known as the Eagle, this UFC lightweight comes from the Caucasus, where he learned his unique style of combat. Famous for his floor game where he uses ground and pound to keep his opponent on the floor, he currently holds the title of having the sports longest undefeated winning streak. Suffice to say, he is earning every penny and is on track to become the second-highest earner if it continues.

Anderson Silva

One of the older UFC fighters here, but still technically brilliant. According to The MMA Guru, he has a well-earned reputation for having the longest reigning middleweight title at over 2,457 days.

He was one of the original fighters for UFC, starting way back in UFC 5 in 2006. Having total combined earnings of over $8 million, he is often cited as being one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. In fact, according to the UFC’s current president Dana White (controversial figure in his own right) was quoted as saying: “… he’s the greatest mixed martial artist ever. Ever, period.”.

Michael Bisping

This English middleweight champion is perhaps most well known these days as a sports commentator. However, for those watching the first UFC fights back in the day, he is still known for his mixed fighting style. His most substantial single payment came from UFC 217, where even though he lost, the spectacle of a returning Georges St-Pierre was enough to secure a handsome payday. His total UFC earnings to date are just over $7 million.

Georges St-Pierre

The legendary fighter from Quebec, sometimes referred to as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, started in the UFC at the beginning during UFC 4 way back in 2004. According to Sherdog, he was the number 1 rated welterweight fighter of the world for many years. After earning several 4 figure sums in his early years, it was his comeback fight after four years against number five on this list that earned him $2,580,000. That, added to his other earnings amount to around the $7 million mark.

Jon Jones

The highest-ranked pound for pound UFC fighter, Jon Jones, “bones” is sitting pretty at number 7, tying with Georges St-Pierre at around $7 million. He has come a long way from his humble origins fighting for UFC, where he earnt just $12,000 for his first-ever fight; it was UFC 214 where he gained $580,000 for not only fighting Daniel Cormier but beating him and retaining his light heavyweight title. He is also set to receive a substantial sum of money if a rumored rematch against Dominick Reyes goes ahead.

Mark Hunt

The New Zealander is perhaps most well known for his fight with Brock Lesnar during UFC 200, whereby he lost by unanimous vote. Famed for his hard-punching and kickboxing styles, he has his fanbase, particularly the more hardcore ones around cheering him on during his Pride fights. He is also well-liked due to his larger body form than other, leaner fighters, giving him an air of the everyman. His fans know that he can produce massive amounts of punching force that have produced some amazingly vicious KOs despite the way he looks. It is this power that has seen him accumulate $6.3 million of earnings from the UFC.

Donald Cerrone

Known as “The Cowboy” because of his unique style, Donald Cerrone has collected around $6.1 million since his UFC debut in 2011. Even though he is a competent fighter with a UFC record of the most wins, his knockout at the hands of Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds, has left many wondering if he is somewhat overrated. This assessment is especially accurate when he has come face to face with some of the top tier fighters and had some lousy losing streaks. He is still one of the highest UFC earners with all that said and done, and I am sure he is happy being in the top 10!

Summary

With Conor McGregor earning almost double of most of the fighters on this list, he is a massive asset for the UFC and earns every bit of his “Notorious” moniker! However, this is because he is a supreme self marketer which paired with his ability to win fights, (looking at you Donald Cerrone), it is clear why many fans enjoy watching him. The other fighters here are all equally deserving of their incomes.