One of the most iconic things about slot games is different themes. This basically exploded when slots became available online and it allowed developers to really experiment with the design and incorporate hundreds of different themes. This is done in order to make the slots more appealing to a variety of different players, and to a younger audience.

One thing that is very popular in the gaming world is without a doubt fighting games. There are so many iconic titles that players love like Mortal Kombat, SoulCalibur, Street Fighter, etc. Therefore it should come as no surprise that some slots’ themes are modeled after these titles, or at least try to capture their aesthetics. Here we will go over some of the most popular fighting-themed casino games.

UFC Slot

UFC has become massively popular and even gets regular video game releases. It’s a sport with ups and downs, where luck can instantly turn as we saw in the most recent match with Conor and Dustin. This slot experience is actually an official version boasting the official UFC logo. UFC slot has 20 paylines across five reels and three rows. It also features iconic fighters that any fan of UFC will immediately recognize.

Rocky

We can’t talk about fighting themed slots without mentioning Rocky. Although Rocky video games are not as popular as some of the other titles, in the world of slots this one ranks among the top. The game is developed by Videobet so you might be able to find it in one of the casinos here https://chiefcasinos.com/low-deposits/2-dollar-deposit/, given how this is not an obscure developer. The game features 25 paylines across five reels and players get to throw down with some of Rocky’s fiercest opponents.

Kung Fu Rooster

We can’t talk about fighting without mentioning Chinese martial arts, Kung Fu. A cartoon character Kung Fu Panda also has its own video game, however, this is a cartoon for kids and creators don’t want it to be associated with gambling. So, a new character was created for a slot called Kung Fu Rooster.

The cartoonish design is only one reason why the game is so popular, the real allure is big prizes or massive jackpots. So, if you wish to have a more whimsical fighting game that’s really worth your time, definitely try Kung Fu Rooster.

Mike Tyson Knockout

Anyone who loves boxing as a sport and who loves boxing games knows who Mike Tyson is. Even as a retired champ he is still in the public eye, and everyone knows about his iconic pet tiger. Mike Tyson Knockout is a popular slots game with 20 paylines and 5 reels with symbols related to either Mike Tyson or boxing in general. If you have a short fuse and are prone to outbursts like Mike, maybe don’t play slots, but if you revere him for his physical prowess and love to play these games then you will love this one.

Street Fighter II

If you are a fan of fighting titles chances are this passion took root back when arcades were popular. One of the most popular fighting arcades at that time was a street fighter, and NetEnt did an incredible job at recreating that experience. Up until you start the match everything looks like you are playing the actual arcade, but once the screen says “Fight” the slot experience takes over. As you get the matching symbols your character will inflict damage onto the opponent, just like in the real Street Fighter game.

Conclusion

There you have it, the most popular slots based on fighting video games. Of course, there are many titles we did not mention here and each of them has its own unique appeal. In case you did not have the opportunity to try any of these you are encouraged to do so. Anyone who is a fan of this type of entertainment is missing out for not experiencing these fighting slots.