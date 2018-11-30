Four Matchups Feature Malaysian Warriors At ONE: Destiny of Champions

ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS is set to take place on 7 December from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The card is packed with intriguing bouts including a Muay Thai main event between Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex and Luis Regis. The two men are experienced and proficient in their discipline and this matchup has potential atop the card.

While fans will be plugged into that match, many of the local fans on hand will have their eyes glued to the cage when their native sons and daughters spring into action, not least of which is 23-year-old Agilan Thani.





Easily one of–if not the most–promising Malaysian mixed martial arts prospect, Thani has already accomplished a lot as a professional. The exciting competitor has compiled a 9-2 record during his career, and his only losses have come to champions.

He dropped his first loss against former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren and lost the second to current champ Zebaztian Kadestam. Yet Thani is still so young and he has tremendous promise.

He’ll be looking to display that potential against Kiamrian Abbasov in the co-main event. A win may not put Thani in a position to challenge Kadestam in a rematch, but it will bring him closer to that goal.



There are three other Malaysian martial artists scheduled to battle on the card as well. Earlier on the main card, 25-year-old flyweight Gianni Subba will be looking to bounce back from a submission loss at the hands of Reece McLaren in May.

Subba tangles with China’s Ma Hao Bin. The rugged 24-year-old Chinese fighter is 6-2 with ONE and 11-4 overall. He should push Subba in this bout as the latter attempts to climb the ladder of the flyweight division toward a title shot and rematch against Geje Eustaquio.



The featured prelim showcases the young and undefeated Jihin Radzuan facing Chinese Taipei’s Jenny Huang. This bout represents a major step up in competition for Radzuan. Huang has hit a rough patch in her career dropping her last three matches.

However, two of the defeats came at the hands of the women’s atomweight division’s finest in Mei Yamaguchi and champion Angela Lee. If Radzuan can win, she will be making a significant push toward challenging for the title in the near future.





Muay Thai will begin and end festivities in Kuala Lumpur. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud will do battle with Greece’s Stergios Mikkios in a match that has all the makings of an all-action contest. Mahmoud is a powerful striker who can be a terror for opponents in the clinch.

His right kick is as stiff as a board and it regularly does damage to his foes. Mikkios is a ONE veteran known for his toughness and willingness to scrap. Despite how dangerous Mahmoud can be, Mikkios isn’t likely to back down as he attempts to play spoiler in front of his opponent’s home crowd.

With two come-forward styles on display, the event could get off to a fast start.