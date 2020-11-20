The world of Mixed Martial Arts, or MMA for short, has quickly shot up the ladder board of most popular sporting events in the world. The combinations of strategy, violence, and talent have made this one of the premiere, must-see TV draws.

What makes MMA so important for so many is that it is a type of combat sport that is exciting from start to finish. Even more so, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it now more than ever. Check out 4 apps you must use on your smartphone if you are or want to become an MMA fan.

Official UFC App

MMA fans know that the UFC is the top dog of the sport. With that in mind, you need to get their official app so you can get all of your news and updates for fights and other related news. This is one of the more important ones to have because it gives you all the relevant details about what you need straight from one of the best sources.

Betting Apps

There are plenty of apps out there that let you wager on fights and it could help you make the fights even more interesting. The world of MMA betting can make your enjoyment of the sport exciting, but you need to find one that is legal in your country and offers a lot of options. Betting on multiple MMA organizations and providing good parlays and odds is a must. Remember to bet wisely and never go beyond your means if you want to fully enjoy it.

MMA Fitness

There are plenty of ways to enjoy MMA outside of the sport itself. One of the best ways is to learn MMA on your own and take your enjoyment to the next level. Using an app, you can learn fighting techniques, training methods, and even the diet and nutrition aspect of what goes into the world of MMA. If you want to enjoy combat sports more, it can help to start training for them yourself and a simple app on your phone allows you to practice anywhere.

MMA Schedule and News

While the official UFC app is important, it is not the only way to get news and fight schedules. UFC is the biggest and most notable fighting organization in MMA, but they are not the only ones out there. There is Pride, Bellator, ONE Championship, World Series of Fighting, and so many more. All of these different organizations offer a diverse range of fight promotions which could introduce you to more global fighters. The more you watch, the more you can appreciate the sport.

The sport of MMA has quickly ascended to the top of the mountain for popular combat sports. Boxing used to be the king, but now MMA can take that claim. With all of this relevancy and popularity, you need the right resources to learn more about it and experience it more. Using these 4 apps, you can get more out of your MMA fandom.