10 Times MMA Got Into Bed With The Adult Film Industry

“I’m a lover, not a fighter,” the old saying goes, but when it comes to MMA it seems that some stars are eager to prove that they can be both at the same time.

In this article, we’ll look at 10 occasions where the MMA and adult film industries became intertwined, from the soft-core magazine shoots and hardcore movies through to the failed relationships and sex scandals.

Needless to say, it’s been a strange relationship. Enjoy.

War Machine

Ex-UFC fighter Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver’s involvement in the adult industry would lead to his already controversial, unstable lifestyle spiraling even further out of control.

War Machine announced his intention to become an adult film actor in 2009, signing with the L.A. Direct Models agency, and was soon featuring in his first movie with adult film star Riley Steele. He’d go on to feature in 12 films while simultaneously continuing his MMA career.

War Machine’s volatility would lead to his time in the adult film industry being cut short, however, with a 2009 brawl at a party held in an L.A. club by adult film star Brooke Haven being a particular flashpoint.

The fighter was dating another adult film star at the time and reportedly slapped her in the face after seeing her talking to another man at the party before going on a rampage, striking multiple other people including adult film actor Alec Knight, who was KO’d by a single punch.

In 2013, War Machine met famous adult film star Christy Mack at a photoshoot for Hustler magazine and the two soon began dating.

Mack claimed to have quickly fallen in love with him, but only 4-5 months into their relationship she later stated that he became violent towards her.

They broke up and got back together several times the months that followed, but were separated in August 2014 when War Machine let himself into her home, only to find her and bed with another man, Corey Thomas.

War Machine flew into a rage, punching, biting, and choking Thomas before ordering him to leave.

He then set upon his ex-girlfriend, punching and kicking Mack repeatedly and attempting to rape her. The horrifying attack left Mack with 18 broken bones including a broken nose and ribs, missing teeth and a ruptured liver.

Despite her injuries, Mack was able to flee the scene, fearing for her life after War Machine went looking for a knife.

After a manhunt, War Machine was arrested and ultimately found guilty of 29 charges, including multiple sexual assault charges, leading to a sentence of life in prison with no opportunity for parole until he has served 36 years behind bars.