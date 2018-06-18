10 MMA Stars Who Had Plastic Surgery

Whether it’s for cosmetic, functional, or medical reasons, a number of MMA stars have opted to undergo plastic surgery over the years.

In this article we’ll take a look at 10 of them, revealing what procedures they had and what the end result looked like.

Pearl Gonzalez

If it had been left up to Pearl Gonzalez, nobody would have known that she had breast implants prior to her UFC debut at UFC 210 last year, but the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) had other ideas – and much to her embarrassment.

On the day of the weigh-ins, NYSAC officials informed the stunned Gonzalez that she wouldn’t be allowed to fight on the card due to her implants.

However, after taking a couple of minutes to get over the initial shock, Gonzalez told her team to stay focused and that she was determined to still compete.

The UFC then went to bat for Gonzalez and managed to smooth things over with the commission so that she could still fight on the card. Of course, by that stage word had gotten out about the situation and was being reported on far and wide.

“I don’t think I wanted the world to know about my surgery and to be talked about like this,” Gonzalez said at a hastily arranged press conference after her bout was green-lit, adding that, “I’m going to show the world that not only do I have breast implants, but I am a talented fighter.”