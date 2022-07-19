Rising MMA star, Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA), has been advised by former UFC fighter Brad Pickett (25-14 MMA), to take the sport more seriously if he hopes to reach UFC gold, in addition to having a sustainable career.

Brad Pickett retired from competing in mixed martial arts in 2017 after losing to Marlon Vera in London at the 02 Arena. The 43-year-old has since focused his time and energy on coaching; subsequently, he now is a head trainer at the ‘Great British Top Team’.

As a result, Pickett is set to make the journey down to London this weekend, where he will be coaching some of his most promising fighters in Marc Diakiese and Nathaniel Woods.

Brad Pickett weighs in on the rise of Paddy Pimblett

Also booked for UFC London is Paddy Pimblett, who is expected to be on the main card for the second time in three fights. ‘The Baddy’ has quickly become an internet sensation, having recently earned himself a new big-money contract with the promotion.

Brad Pickett recently spoke with Express Sport about the rise of Paddy Pimblett, stating that:

“He’s fun for the sport if you know what I mean? He’s one of those ones that has to walk the walk because he can talk the talk. If you talk the way he does and then you lose you just look an idiot so for me it’s always a tricky one.”

Although MMA fans and the sports media tend often compare the 27-year-old with the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor (26-6 MMA) due to the pair’s outspoken personalities, Pickett believes that despite their glaring similarities, Paddy Pimblett is still very different in comparison to the former UFC two divisional champion.

“The difference between him and Conor McGregor is Conor is a phenomenal striker, whereas Paddy is not a great striker but he’s actually really good at grappling. So in my eyes he needs to remember that he’s a grappler and take people down and win,” Pickett exclaimed.

“Obviously, his first win was a knockout, but he needs to realize he’s not a striker and stick to his strengths. If I was coaching him that’s what I would say.”

Even though ‘One Punch’ is openly entertained by the young MMA star, Pickett has also been open about Paddy Pimblett’s potential and whether he would have the ability to become the next British UFC Champion.

“No. I never say never but he would need to change things up and take things seriously, especially his diet. I know he likes the image of having a fight and then getting fat and out of shape. But he’s doing well, he’s got a lot of hype around him and he’s getting paid for it so fair play to him.” (Transcribed by Express Sport)

