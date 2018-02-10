Yoel Romero Misses Weight Again On Second Attempt

Yoel Romero has failed to make weight for his latest interim UFC middleweight title fight.

After missing weight by an alarming 3.3 pounds on his first attempt for his interim middleweight title bout versus Luke Rockhold in the main event of this weekend’s (Sun., February 11, 2018) UFC 221 from the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Romero engaged in a heated staredown with Rockhold and had two hours to cut the weight and make 185 pounds.

He came in heavy on the second attempt as well, weighing in at 187.7 pounds.

Romero will be unable to fight for the interim title, while Rockhold remains eligible to win the belt in Perth tomorrow night.

Watch video of Romero missing weight the second time via Submission Radio right here: