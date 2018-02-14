Yoel Romero Targeting Middleweight Title Fight In Miami

Although he missed weight and was unable to win the interim title that was scheduled to be on the line, Yoel Romero brutally knocked out Luke Rockhold in the main event of last weekend’s (Feb. 10, 2018) UFC 221 from Perth, Australia, which likely earned him a rematch with undisputed champion Robert Whittaker.

And now, it appears as if Romero has an idea of where he’d like to once again do battle with Whittaker.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, Romero’s team has expressed interest in fighting for the title in Miami later this year, and apparently the UFC has also shown interest, although an official plan has not yet been put into place.

A card is not set to be held in Miami, and the UFC has only been there once in its 25 year history, but Team Romero believes a card held in Miami headlined by the Cuban who currently resides in South Florida would do well.

Prior to his win over Rockhold, Romero suffered a decision defeat to Whittaker last July. Before that, however, he had won eight-straight fights including six finishes.

Whittaker, on the other hand, is currently riding an eight-fight win streak. He was originally scheduled to defend his title against Rockhold at UFC 221, but he was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.