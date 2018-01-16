Yoel Romero Suing Supplement Company For USADA Suspension

In the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) era, multiple UFC fighters have blamed a tainted supplement for a failed drug test, and, at times, the claim has been proven true.

One fighter who falls into this category is Yoel Romero, who tested positive for a banned substance in 2015 but saw his suspension reduced when it was proven that he had been taking a tainted supplement.

And now, according to a report from Forbes, “The Soldier of God” is suing the company that manufactured the supplement, which was Goldstar Performance Products.

The report stated the following:

In his complaint, Romero alleges that Goldstar carelessly and negligently “failed to maintain the production facility” and “knew” Shred Rx was contaminated with Ibutamoren. His claimed injuries include damage to his reputation and “the loss of the chance at a middleweight UFC title fight.”

Between 2013 and 2016, the former Olympian ran through the middleweight division, winning eight-straight fights, and taking out notable names like Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza and Chris Weidman. He would then challenge Robert Whittaker for the interim 185-pound title at UFC 213 this past July, but he came up short, suffering a decision defeat.

Now, Romero will get another chance at interim gold, as he’s slated to meet ex-champion Luke Rockhold in the main event of UFC 221 next month in Perth, Australia. Whittaker was originally scheduled to defend his undisputed strap against Rockhold in the event’s headliner, but he was recently forced to withdraw with an injury.