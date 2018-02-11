Yoel Romero Reveals Why He Missed Weight Before UFC 221

Despite the fact that Yoel Romero had a rocky time coming into UFC 221, his hard work ended up paying off.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 221 pay-per-view event at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Romero was able to score a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

This fight was supposed to be for the interim title. However, that all changed on Friday once Romero missed weight. As a result of that, Rockhold could only win the interim title if he won the fight.

Either way, this was a #1 contender’s fight to see who would challenge Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title next and that will be Romero.

Now that the fight is over, fight fans are still wondering why Romero missed weight. It should be noted that Romero has never missed weight before UFC 221.

So let’s dive into why Romero missed weight for the main event fight. He went on record by telling the media that he had a diet plan laid out for his originally scheduled fight, which would’ve been at UFC on FOX 28 in two weeks.

Once he decided that he would accept this fight with Rockhold, he claims that he had to change things and it “messed up a little bit for the weight cut.”