Yoel Romero Misses Weight On First Attempt For UFC 221

Many people in attendance for the weigh-ins were surprised to see Yoel Romero come in a little heavy.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 221 on Friday night (February 9th, 2018), which aired on FOX Sports 1 and their official YouTube channel.

Romero is slated to take on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event for the interim middleweight title at this Saturday’s UFC 221 pay-per-view event.

Despite the fact that Rockhold was able to make weight by weighing in at 185 pounds, Romero came in at 188.3. Obviously, this is not an ideal situation for the MMA promotion.

It should be noted that Romero has two hours to make the weight in order for this title fight to be official.

The worst case scenario is if Romero is unable to make the weight, which would force the promotion to make it a non-title fight for him. This is not what the promotion had in mind when booking him at this event. Keep in mind that if Rockhold wins the fight then he is the interim champion.

The company originally announced that UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker would make his first defense against Rockhold at UFC 221.

However, he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Thus, the reason the promotion booked an interim title fight at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

UFC 221 is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET