WSOF 35 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today(Saturday, March 18th, 2017) will come from WSOF 35. Headlining the card are Blagoy Ivanov and Shawn Jordan, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the card.

Blagoy Ivanov (champion) and Shawn Jordan (challenger) met in a WSOF Heavyweight Championship bout in the main event.

Lance Palmer (Champion) and Andre Harrison (challenger) met in a WSOF Featherweight Championship bout in the co-main event.

Opening the main card on NBCSN was Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Donavon Frelow for the vacant WSOF Bantamweight Championship. In round 1, Frelow landed a big right hand that stunned him but Magomedov got back to his feet. Magomedov took him down halfway through the round and got his back but Frelow scrambled to his feet. Magomedov got a trip takedown and into side control. Frelow scrambled back to his feet and they clinch up against the fence. In round 2, after exchanging for the majority of the round, Magomedov took him down and got guard but Frelow went for a guillotine choke that Magomedov ultimately got out of. Magomedov ended the round in top position. In round 3, Magomedov continues to press forward and find his shots. Frelow changed up his stance to southpaw and was looking to counter strike. Not a ton of action as the fans were booing. Magomedov scored a takedown with two minutes to go and got half guard. Frelow scrambled to his feet moments later. In round 4, Magomedov scored a takedown right out of the gate and got half guard where he worked him over with strikes. Magomedov got his back and worked him over with strikes to end the round. In round 5, Magomedov took him down again to begin the round. Magomedov worked him over from back mount to end the fight. Magomedov picked up the decision win and is crowned the new bantamweight champ.

Here are the results:

MAIN CARD (Live on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT)

World Series of Fighting Heavyweight Championship Main Event: Blagoy Ivanov (Champion) vs. Shawn Jordan (Challenger)

World Series of Fighting Featherweight Championship Co-Main Event: Lance Palmer (Champion) vs. Andre Harrison (Challenger)

World Series of Fighting Bantamweight Championship (vacant): Bekbulat Magomedov def. Donavon Frelow via UD (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – to win vacant 135 title

PRELIMINARY CARD (Live on WSOF.com at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Matt Secor via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Tom Marcellino def. Bill Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

Islam Mamedov def. Natan Schulte via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:56

Steven Rodriguez def. Alexandre Almeida via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Emmanuel Walo def. Andrews Nakahara via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)