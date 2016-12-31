WSOF 34 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today(Saturday, December 31st, 2016) will come from WSOF 34. Headlining the card are Justin Gaethje and Luiz Firmino, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the card.

Justin Gaethje and Luiz Firmino meet in a WSOF Lightweight Championship bout in the main event.

Paul Bradley and Yushin Okami meet in a Welterweight bout as of the co-main event.

Jon Fitch and Jake Shields meet in a WSOF Welterweight Championship bout

Opening the main card on NBC was Marlon Moraes vs. Josenaldo Silva for the WSOF Bantamweight Championship. Moraes opens up with a big elbow strike. Moraes dropped him with a combo that dropped him the swarmed on him with strikes on the ground. Moraes with hammer fist then went for a guillotine choke but Silva scrambled to his feet and clinched with him up against the fence. Sila with a combo that dropped Moraes but as they fell, Silva blew out his knee and the fight was stopped.

Here are the results:

MAIN CARD (NBC/4 p.m. ET)

WSOF Lightweight Championship: Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino

Welterweight: Paul Bradley vs. Yushin Okami

WSOF Welterweight Championship: Jon Fitch (c) vs. Jake Shields

WSOF Bantamweight Championship: Marlon Moraes (c) def. Josenaldo Silva via TKO (Injury), Round 1 – 2:30

PRELIMINARY CARD (NBC Sports Network/3 p.m. ET)

WSOF Middleweight Championship: David Branch (c) def. Louis Taylor via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00 of R5

Caio Alencar def. Jared Rosholt via KO (punches) at 1:17

PRELIMINARY CARD (WSOF.com/2 p.m. ET)

Shane Krutchen def. Jeremy Mahon via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Smealinho Rama def. Jake Heun via second-round TKO (3:30)

Bruno Santos def. Vagab Vagabov via split decision (28-29, 29-29, 29-28)

Andre Harrison def. Bruce Boyington via submission (RNC) (R1, 1:54)

Tom Marcellino def. Matt Denning via submission (guillotine) (R1, 3:30)