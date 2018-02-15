Will Brooks Addresses His Departure From UFC

Former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks has addressed his departure from the UFC.

Brooks announced the news on Wednesday in a post on his official Instagram account. He noted that he has signed with with the Professional Fighters League and entered into the PFL’s $1 million tournament.

Under the UFC banner, he lost three straight after a victorious debut in 2016 against Ross Pearson. His latest loss came to Nik Lentz by second-round submission at UFC Sydney in November.

Brooks was the Bellator lightweight champion from 2014 to his final fight in the promotion in 2015 and owns wins over Michael Chandler and one over current UFC fighter Marcin Held. If you recall, Brooks asked for his release from Bellator in May 2016 due to him wanting to follow his UFC dreams.

He wrote the following: