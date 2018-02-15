Will Brooks Addresses His Departure From UFC

Former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks has addressed his departure from the UFC.
Brooks announced the news on Wednesday in a post on his official Instagram account. He noted that he has signed with with the Professional Fighters League and entered into the PFL’s $1 million tournament.
Under the UFC banner, he lost three straight after a victorious debut in 2016 against Ross Pearson. His latest loss came to Nik Lentz by second-round submission at UFC Sydney in November.
Brooks was the Bellator lightweight champion from 2014 to his final fight in the promotion in 2015 and owns wins over Michael Chandler and one over current UFC fighter Marcin Held. If you recall, Brooks asked for his release from Bellator in May 2016 due to him wanting to follow his UFC dreams.
He wrote the following:
“For those of you who have been asking when my next fight is… well, I’m not sure when the next will be but it will not be with the UFC but rather with the @profightleague in the Million Dollar tournament. I’ve been doing this for a while now and I understand the business side of it.
I didn’t do the job that was expected of me and like all jobs I was released, rightfully so. Unfortunately, I under performed with the UFC and didn’t achieve the goal I wanted to with that opportunity.
I regret nothing, I took a chance at something I wanted and came up short. The fighter/competitor in me is highly disappointed with myself for allowing things to get away from me. The UFC chapter is closed for now… I’d like to thank the UFC staff for treating me so well during my employment. From day one I was treated well and with respect. I appreciate that greatly. Now with that being said, I am moving forward toward the next chapter. I’m extremely excited and fired up to be part of the @profighteague and their rebirth.
The timing is perfect because I’m in my own rebirth process as well. As always I’m going to represent this organization as professionally as I possibly can. I look forward to being a pivotal part of the PFL’s growth in this sport.
All praise and glory to God.
1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? 2 My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. – Psalms 121:1-2
At my highest and my lowest, He’s been with me and seen me through to lands of milk and honey. Thank you God for blessing me with this incredible opportunity for my family and myself.
Now let’s go secure this bag!!!! #Godisgood #hardwork #dedication #mma #ufc #PFL #professional #athlete #Godsplan #winningatlife.”
