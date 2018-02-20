Welterweight Contender Calls Out Donald Cerrone For UFC Chile

Following his first-round knockout victory over Yancy Medeiros in the main event of this past weekend’s (Feb. 18, 2018) UFC Fight Night 126 from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Donald Cerrone expressed his interest in dropping back down to 155 pounds.

However, a top-10 welterweight contender recently called him out.

Santiago Ponzinibbio, who’s riding a six-fight winning streak and hoping to headline the UFC’s upcoming event in Chile, recently said that Cerrone ‘would be a great option’ for his next fight:

“The best options are Thompson and Cerrone because of their fighting styles,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting. “It would be a great show against either one of them, but Thompson is saying that he’s injured. After such a beautiful performance last night, Cerrone would be a great option.”

The UFC has yet to officially announce the event, although it’s expected to take place on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile.

Hailing from Argentina, Ponzinibbio would likely draw very well in South America, and he feels that him and “Cowboy” could put on a ‘fight that will go down in history’:

“I was watching Cerrone’s fight last night and he was really impressive,” he said. “It was a good knockout. He has a lot of knockouts, and I think it would be a fun fight for the fans. Cerrone and I could do a fight that will go down in history, in an event that will already make history in Chile.”

Prior to his victory over Medeiros, Cerrone was riding a three-fight losing streak that included two loses via stoppage. Now back to his winning ways, a bout against Ponzinibbio could make a lot of sense if “Cowboy” has any intentions of taking another fight at 170 pounds.