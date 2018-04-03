Watch: Stephanie McMahon Mocks Ronda Rousey’s Losses & Slams Her Through Table

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is now officially a part of the WWE’s roster and was baptized in classic professional wrestling fashion after Stephanie McMahon slammed her through a table on Monday.

But that wasn’t even the worst part of her appearance on RAW, as McMahon did the unthinkable by bringing up Rousey’s devastating knockout losses that led her to retire from the sport altogether. Rousey is notoriously prickly when it comes to discussing those losses in interviews, but that didn’t stop Vince McMahon’s daughter from “going there” – and didn’t stop Rousey from letting her for money.

Watch the exchange for yourself:

McMahon insisted Rousey’s first loss in pro-wrestling would come in her very first match, poking fun at how the ‘world knows she handles losses’:

“Ronda, just remember that you chose this path. This is all on you. You are going to lose at WrestleMania. In the record books, your very first match in WWE is going to be a loss to me. “And we all know — The world knows how you handle losses.”

Rousey will make her official WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34 on Sunday in a tag team match with partner and fellow Olympic medalist Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and her real-life husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.