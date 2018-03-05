Watch Sean O’Malley Get Blazed After UFC 222 Victory

Rising UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley picked up a hard-fought win over Andre Soukhamthath on the main card of last weekend’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it didn’t come without a price.

Dominating Soukhamthath in the stand-up game for the better part of the first two rounds, “Sugar” appeared on his way to finishing the bout with a varied offense of pinpoint strikes.

But in the third round, O’Malley injured his leg throwing a kick and was unable to even stand, a fact that apparently went over Soukhamthath’s head as he inexplicably ground O’Malley and laid on him until the fight ended. Because of the glaring mistake, O’Malley won by unanimous decision and promptly gave a unique post-fight interview to Joe Rogan.

In it, O’Malley said the injury was nothing that a little ‘medicine’ at his after party couldn’t fix, and he may have been referencing the custom strain of marijuana that he discussed in the week leading up to UFC 222. Either way, O’Malley was far from shy about chronicling his own medicating, even with a cast on his leg, at his after party.

He released a video online via Fancy Combat enjoying some sizable marijuana cigarettes, some healthy snacks, and even a golden weed boxing glove not unlike the one once gifted to Nate Diaz.

Check it out right here: