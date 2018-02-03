Watch: MMA Fighter Knocks Himself Out With Attempted Throw

One MMA fighter had a scary moment at Friday night’s CES 48: Wiuff vs. Rebello event on AXS TV.

Greg Rebello made quick work of heavyweight veteran Travis Wiuff in the main event by knocking him out 23 seconds into the fight and winning the CES MMA Heavyweight Championship.

The card featured one fight that had a rare and frightening moment which has surfaced online after the broadcast ended on the television network.

Around the 83 second mark of the first round, Timothy Woods was able to lock in a whizzer and attempted to throw his opponent, Tim Caron, down to the mat of the cage. However, this is when things went very wrong as when the two men crashed to the mat, Woods’ head violently struck the mat. Thus, it knocked him out cold.

This led to Caron landing a few punches to Woods, who was stunned at this time on the ground. The referee was able to step in and save Woods by calling off the contest. Caron was declared the winner via knockout.

The moment was captured and uploaded by MMA Gif-maker Zombie Prophet, which you can see here:

Tim Caron vs. Timothy Woods #CES48 Yup Self KO pic.twitter.com/CP2Nr5fHxd — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 3, 2018

After the bell had sounded off on in the building, Woods was slow to regain consciousness. Sherdog is reporting that the fighter who holds a pro-MMA record of 7-6, was eventually removed from the cage by a stretcher from the medical team who were in attendance at this event. It should be noted that he was responsive and moving his arms.

Zombie Prophet also uploaded the immediate aftermath of the KO to his official Twitter account that you can see here:

Timothy Woods coming to minutes after being KO'd #CES48 pic.twitter.com/Q5TSpFdCck — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 3, 2018

Here are the quick results from the event:

Main Event – Heavyweight Title Fight – Greg Rebello (24-8) knocked out Travis Wiuff (75-22-1, 1 NC) in 23 seconds in the first round.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Dinis Paiva (11-6) dominated Kevin Barberna (5-4) to win by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Middleweight Fight – Tim Caron (9-1) knocked out Timothy Woods (7-6, 1 NC) at 1:23 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Brian Marino (6-1) defeated Jerome Mickle (2-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Featherweight Fight – Shane Manley (4-3) defeated Dylan Lockard (3-1) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Catchweight Fight – Rico DiSciullo (9-1, 1 NC) scored a TKO over Jaime Hernandez (3-2) at 3:21 in the first round.