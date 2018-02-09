Watch: Luke Rockhold Rides A Camel To UFC 221 Open Workouts

Luke Rockhold may be fighting one of the biggest match-ups of his illustrious career tomorrow night, but it appears he’s not above having a little fun before he does so.

Set to take on Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight championship in the main event of this weekend’s (Sun., February 11, 2018) UFC 221 from the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Rockhold made quite the entrance by riding a camel into the UFC 221 open workouts.

But hey, at least he wore his helmet. Watch the scene courtesy of Submission Radio right here: