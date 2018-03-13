Wanderlei Silva Opens Up On Possible Fourth Fight With Rampage Jackson

It’s no secret that Bellator MMA is working on booking another fight between Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson for the fourth time.

Bellator President Scott Coker went on record just last week by saying that the promotion is looking to make this fight a reality.

The promotion has yet to confirm the venue or a date for the bout as well as a weight class that the two fighters will be fighting at. There is speculation that this potential bout could take place in Brazil.

Silva returned to action from an extended layoff this past June but was defeated by Sonnen over three rounds on pay-per-view at Bellator NYC at Madison Square Garden.

The MMA Legend recently did an interview talking about the fight.

“I’m trying to bring my fight against Rampage to Arena da Baixada.” Wanderlei told Combate. “I want both Pitbull brothers (Patricky Freire and Patricio Freire) there as well, middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho and Goiti Yamauchi. Bellator really wants to come to Brazil and this Rampage fight came up, which can fill up a stadium by itself. “I met the guys who work at Arena da Baixada when Fabricio Werdum fought there for the UFC. They’re very professional and are making it possible for Bellator to make the trip. It was a fantastic meeting. They said all I to do is warm up and show up, because they’ll do everything they can to make that happen.” “Rampage’s name came up naturally. He looked at me funny during a recent event and I told Bellator to match him up with me. He’s the perfect opponent. I won twice, he won one time out of luck. There was no fight, he just landed one in my chin. I want to make things clear. There could not be a better debut for Bellator in Brazil than that.”

Silva and Jackson have faced off three times under two different promoters. By looking at the history books, Silva won the first two in the now-defunct PRIDE, while Jackson won the third in the UFC.