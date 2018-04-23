Volkan Oezdemir vs. Shogun Rua Headlines Upcoming UFC Event

The UFC has re-booked the fight between Volkan Oezdemir and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

It’s been well documented that the former title contender was slated to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC Chile event.

However, that fight got scrapped once it was revealed that Oezdemir’s ongoing legal situation in Florida will not allow him to leave the country and this fight will have to be scheduled for a later date.

Oezdemir had to surrender his passport as part of a third-degree felony battery charge due to an alleged incident in Florida.

It’s well known by now that Oezdemir was arrested as a result of a bar fight in August where Oezdemir allegedly hit an individual. Oezdemir was released on $10,000 bond. He was in a fight with a man named Kevin Cohen, who sustained swelling and received cuts on his head from the fight.

The alleged incident went down at Capone in Fort Lauderdale and it was described by Oezdemir’s attorney, Bruce A. Zimet that it was a bar room altercation. He made it clear that his client was not the aggressor and was totally justified in his actions.

Cohen told police that he went outside after hearing a friend had been knocked unconscious following a verbal altercation with another man. Cohen told cops that he looked up and was hit in the face.

Cohen would go on to state that he lost consciousness for about 14 minutes and was taken to the hospital. This is where he was treated for concussion symptoms and given multiple staples for lacerations. People outside the bar told Cohen that it was Oezdemir that hit him.

Now, the promotion has officially announced that this fight would go down at the UFC Hamburg event (also known as UFC Fight Night 134).

UFC Hamburg is set to take place on July 22, 2018, at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.