Vitor Belfort Issues Statement On Uriah Hall Withdrawal

Legendary former UFC champion Vitor Belfort was scheduled to make what he said would be his final walk to the Octagon against Uriah Hall in the co-main event of tomorrow night’s (Jan. 14, 2018) UFC Fight Night 124 from St. Louis, Missouri.

Earlier today (Jan. 13, 2018), however, the bout was scrapped after Hall experienced weight-cutting issues.

Belfort then took to his official Instagram account to react to the situation, sending his well wishes to Hall:

Given that the bout never came to fruition, it’s quite possible that Belfort will fight once more before officially retiring.

Would you like to see the UFC re-book a bout between him and Hall, or should Belfort receive a new opponent?