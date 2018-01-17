Vitor Belfort Demands Michael Bisping Accept Fight Offer

The talks about making a fight against Vitor Belfort and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping are underway.

According to Belfort, the promotion has offered Bisping a fight with the MMA Legend. Now, the longtime UFC star is urging the former champion to stop finding excuses and accept the fight.

For a quick recap, Belfort was slated to have his retirement fight this past weekend against Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night 124.

All of that changed once Hall fell ill and wasn’t able to make weight. This led to Hall being hospitalized and the fight was pulled from the card.

After the event had ended, Belfort noted on his official Instagram that he wanted the promotion to pay him for his efforts.

However, things got interesting when UFC President Dana revealed that Belfort had been offered replacement bouts and turned them down.

When Bisping reportedly had a conversation with White, the former champion was offered the fight.

Bisping has gone on record by stating that he would like to have his final fight in London. Ironically, the promotion is slated to return to England on March 17 for UFC Fight Night 127 at The O2 Arena, which is about six weeks away.

Brazil’s Combate.com was the first to report news of the matchup possibly taking place at this event.

Now, Belfort is demanding that Bisping accept the fight offer as well as thank the promotion and its president for helping him with camp expenses. Bisping wrote the following: