Video: Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Yell To Dana White During UFC 219 Fight

At UFC 205 in November 2016, undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov raised some eyebrows when it was noticed that he was speaking not only to his opponent, Michael Johnson, whom he beat via submission, but also to UFC President Dana White during the fight.

This past weekend (Dec. 30, 2017), Nurmagomedov made his long awaited return to action, and something similar took place.

Taking on Edson Barboza, “The Eagle” scored a dominant victory, but footage once again surfaced of him yelling to White during the fight.

Check it out below courtesy of FightAffect:

With the victory, Nurmagomedov is likely in line to land another big fight. With divisional champion Conor McGregor’s future unclear, “The Eagle” has expressed interest in taking on interim titleholder Tony Ferguson next.