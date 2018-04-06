Video: Handcuffed Conor McGregor Gets Heckled Walking Out Of NYPD Precinct

With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor facing a court appearance on assault charges after turning himself in for his all-out bus melee in New York City yesterday, the future of MMA’s biggest star is currently unknown.

“The Notorious” will most likely be given his bail amount and have a date for his next court hearing, but the ramifications of his actions that left three fights scrapped from tomorrow’s UFC 223 will have a much more lasting effect, both on the Irish star himself and the fighters and bystanders who were hurt and/or impacted by his unneeded violence.

Predictably, that’s lead to a sizable backlash from many in the MMA world and beyond who believe McGregor has simply lost it after earning $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather last August.

The backlash spilled out into public when McGregor left an NYPD precinct in handcuffs earlier today, where hecklers booed him with one woman yelling ‘Respect Brooklyn!’ to the controversial champion.

Check it out right here: