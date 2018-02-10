Video: UFC Heavyweight Chugs Beer Out Of Shoe After TKO Win

Tai Tuivasa had a massive opportunity to continue his UFC rise in his home country when he met Cyril Asker on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., February 10, 2018) UFC 221 from the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

The undefeated Australian capitalized on that opportunity, destroying Asker with a relentless onslaught of punches and elbows from the opening bell, leading to the referee stepping in to stop the fight for a clearly spent Asker.

Watch the opening sequence of the bout:

Then Tuivasa did something we’ve never seen before in the UFC, as he had a fan pour a beer into an Adidas shoe as he chugged it with ease. Check out the insane celebration via MMA Junkie’s Ben Fowlkes here: