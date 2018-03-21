Video: Tony Ferguson Works Speed Bag Blindfolded

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been utilizing some unorthodox training methods heading into his awaited match-up with Khabib Nurmagomedov at April’s UFC 223 UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He was last seen kicking a steel pipe online, and now he’s back with another rarely-seen method of preparation.

This week, Ferguson posted a video on his Instagram of him working the speed bag blindfolded to get his hands ready for the dominant grappling of ‘The Eagle.’ Check it out:

Ferguson then demonstrated the swagger that has earned him many fans and also many haters by donning a pair of dress shoes and slacks to continue his training session:

‘El Cucuy’ has been booked to face the undefeated Nurmagomedov three times before, with each scheduling falling apart due to one injury or another from both fighters.

The MMA world is quietly anticipating the fight, not only to see if it will finally happen but also to see if the UFC strips lightweight champ Conor McGregor of the title, and also if the UFC 223 winner will face the infamous Irishman in his awaited return.

Could these new and individualized training methods propel Ferguson to the biggest win of his MMA career, or will “The Eagle’s” smothering grappling make Ferguson’s unique striking useless?