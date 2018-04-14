Video: Sean O’Malley Pretends To Light Joint On Live TV

Rising UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley has won all of his UFC matches so far, but the polarizing “Sugar” is beginning to make headlines for his colorful personality as well.

That was just the case at tonight’s (Sat., April 14, 2018) UFC on FOX 29 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where O’Malley was in the crowd with a fellow rising prospect, women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern.

When the camera shifted to him and Dern during the event, O’Malley imitated a fellow polarizing fan favorite in Nate Diaz by pretending to light up a joint on national television, much to the delight of the crowd and Dern.

Check out the hilarious scene right here: