Video: Ronda Rousey Slams Triple H Through A Table

Former dominant UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently made the transition to her beloved pro-wrestling when she debuted at last month’s Royal Rumble.

“Rowdy” made another appearance in the squared circle at tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, receiving a massive reception from the crowd that had her noticeably emotional:

There, she signed her contract to compete at April’s WrestleMania, where it was announced she’ll team with former Olympic medalist and WWE champion Kurt Angle to battle WWE elite Stephanie McMahon and her husband, longtime wrestling superstar Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Watch the reveal here:

When Triple H got a little mouthy, Rousey made a statement by slamming Triple H through a table. Watch it here: