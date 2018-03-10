Video: Nick Newell Returns To MMA With Impressive Submission Victory

Following over two years in retirement, former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight veteran Nick Newell made a triumphant return to mixed martial arts at last night’s (March 9, 2018) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 35 from the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas.

Apparently unleashing the pent-up aggression of being gone from the sport, Newell wasted no time submitting opponent Sonny Luque with a neck crank only 2:10 into the first round.

Newell then called out for a shot in the UFC, something that could be coming soon for him if he keeps winning in impressive fashion. Watch the highlights of his return victory here:

