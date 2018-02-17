Video: MMA Fighter Wins With Pro-Wrestling Style ‘Superkick’

By
Tom Niston
-
0
SHARE
Rich Burmaster/Legacy Fighting Alliance

Much of the MMA world was focused on last night’s (Fri., February 16, 2018) Bellator 194 from Connecticut, but Legacy Fighting Alliance 33 from Dallas, Texas delivered some hard-hitting action of its own on the regional scene.

After former NFL star Greg Hardy delivered a 14-second knockout earlier on the card, rising prospect Kevin Wirth (5-0) floored Isaiah Gutierrez (4-1) with a pro-wrestling-style superkick reminiscent of famed WWE great Shawn Michaels to score a rarely-seen win in the third round.

Watch the impressive – and rarely seen – finish here:

NEXT: Bellator 194 Highlights: Liam McGeary's Leg Gets Destroyed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR