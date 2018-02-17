Video: MMA Fighter Wins With Pro-Wrestling Style ‘Superkick’

Much of the MMA world was focused on last night’s (Fri., February 16, 2018) Bellator 194 from Connecticut, but Legacy Fighting Alliance 33 from Dallas, Texas delivered some hard-hitting action of its own on the regional scene.

After former NFL star Greg Hardy delivered a 14-second knockout earlier on the card, rising prospect Kevin Wirth (5-0) floored Isaiah Gutierrez (4-1) with a pro-wrestling-style superkick reminiscent of famed WWE great Shawn Michaels to score a rarely-seen win in the third round.

Watch the impressive – and rarely seen – finish here: