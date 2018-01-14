Video: Matt Hughes Makes Emotional Return After Harrowing Accident

Two-time UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was welcomed back to the promotion during an emotional tribute earlier tonight (Sun. January 14, 2018) at UFC St. Louis.

The 43-year-old was driving his truck last June near his hometown of Hillsboro, Illinois when he was hit by an oncoming train. The train hit the driver’s side of the vehicle and Hughes was airlifted to the HSHS St. John’s Hospital to be treated. Somehow Hughes was in stable condition just days after the crash and had suffered no broken bones or any other internal injuries.

Despite the lack of serious physical injuries Hughes was minimally responsive for quite some time, before being able to play around on the ground with friends mimicking jiu-jitsu two months later in August. Today Hughes is back up and walking around, and was even able to walk down Octagon side and sit with UFC President Dana White to enjoy the main card of UFC St. Louis.

The UFC played a great video package paying tribute to Hughes, before he was welcomed out to the arena with a huge pop from the crowd. Check it out here: