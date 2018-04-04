Video: Khabib & Max Holloway Engage In Boisterous UFC 223 Staredown

It may not have been the oft-scheduled Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout fans were looking to see, but the short-notice main event between Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway is as filling a replacement fight that could have been found in less than a week.

The featherweight champ flew from his native Hawaii with a ton of weight to cut to even make 155 pounds, displaying the definition of the fighting spirit he always touts.

He’ll need if he’s going to hand the 25-0 Dagestani an improbable first loss on Saturday night. The two top-ranked fighters squared off in a boisterous staredown at today’s UFC 223 pre-fight press conference as Khabib’s many Brooklyn faithful screamed his name at the top of their lungs. Check it out via MMA Fighting below: