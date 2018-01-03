Video: Japanese Fighter Unleashes Insane Rolling Thunder KO

2018 may only be a few days old, but we’ve already seen a ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate in regards to the wider scope of combat sports.

A Japanese flyweight named Satoshi Date unleashed a brutal rolling thunder knockout earlier today (Jan. 3, 2017) in a special rules match against Shunsuke Kazuki at a Ganryujima event in Urayasu, Japan. Date, who’s record stands at 6-9-7 was taking on a fighter in Kazuki who was making his debut.

Check out the violent finish below courtesy of Streetfight Bancho: