Video: Head Kick Knockout Wins ONE Championship Title

Another two-division world champion was crowned under the ONE FC banner earlier today (Feb. 23, 2018) in the main event of ONE Championship: Quest for Gold.

Taking on Alexandre Machado for the promotion’s vacant light heavyweight strap, reigning middleweight champion Aung La N Sang added another title to his collection after scoring a vicious first-round head kick knockout victory less than one minute into the contest.

Check out the finish below:

Aung La N Sang made quick work of game contender Alexandre Machado to walk away as your new ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion, and now historic two-division world champion! #QuestForGold #Yangon #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/CFt9Ju2JyG — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 23, 2018

With the victory, “The Burmese Python” extended his winning streak to three, while advancing his overall record to an impressive 22-10 with 20 of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Check out the full event results below:

Aung La N Sang def. Alexandre Machado via KO (head kick) at :56 of R1

Ev Ting def. Ariel Sexton via split decision

Phoe Thaw def. Sor Sey via KO (head kick) at 1:53 of R1

Timofey Nastyukhin def. Amir Khan via unanimous decision

Daichi Takenaka def. Dae Hwan Kim via disqualification (illegal spike) at 3:06 of R1

Ye Thway Ne def. Saw Min Min via split decision

Kai Wen Li def. Roel Rosauro via submission (guillotine choke) at :43 of R1

Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Krisna Limbaga via submission (arm triangle) at 4:05 of R1

Bozhena Antoniyar def. Shwe Sin via TKO (punches) at :24 of R1