Video: Greg Hardy Wins His LFA Debut In Impressive Fashion

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy continues to work towards his MMA career.

If you recall, Hardy was able to score his first victory as a cage fighter in early November and returned in December for his second first-round knockout in MMA competition. He has made great strides in MMA after making the decision to start training with American Top Team.

In his first two bouts, the opponents he has faced has yet to offer Hardy legitimate competition. By looking at the history books, his total fight time has been 2:08. Hardy has looked good inside the cage, but against overmatched fighters who were not prepared for his athleticism.

This leads us to LFA 33 in Dallas on Friday where he made his promotional debut by scoring a knock out over Ryan Chester in 14 seconds in a heavyweight preliminary bout.

The LFA has historically has sent numerous talents such as Cynthia Calvillo, Eryk Anders, Rashad Coulter and Dominick Reyes to the UFC.

The event, which aired on AXS-TV, was headlined by a pair of unbeaten welterweights as Kyle Stewart faces Jaleel Willis. Courtesy of Sean Grabin, here are the quick results from the event:

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Kyle Stewart (9-0) scored a unanimous decision over Jaleel Willis (8-1) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Damon Jackson (14-2=1, 1 NC) submitted Chris Pecero (14-8) with an arm triangle to win by technical submission at 0:38 in round one.

Catchweight Fight (120 Pounds) – Maycee Barber (3-0) submitted Kaila Thompson (1-2) with a rear naked choke at 0:31 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Ramiz Brahimaj (6-0) submits Bilal Williams (8-6) with a rear naked choke at 4:10 in round one.

Light Heavyweight Fight – Alonzo Menifield (6-0) submitted Brice Ritani-Coe (4-5, 1 NC) with a rear naked choke at 2:41 in round one.

Kevin Wirth (5-0) headkicked Isaiah Gutierrez (4-1) to win by TKO at 3:33 in round three.