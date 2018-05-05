Video: Grandson Of Notorious Mob Boss Scores Sub-Minute TKO

The grandson of reputed mob boss John Gotti continued making a name for himself in the fight game, scoring a quick 32-second TKO in his second professional MMA fight on Friday night.

John Gotti III has eschewed the family business for cage fighting, and his performance at Classic Entertainment and Sports event in Westbury, NY suggests Gotti may have a future in punching people’s lights out for a living rather than ending people’s lives with bullets.

Gotti took on Eddie Haws in a welterweight contest and after a short feeling out period, found his mark in the form of a counter punch as Haws was charging in.

The 24-year-old Gotti (2-0) compiled a 5-1 record as an amateur and says his father, John Gotti Jr., was actually the one who got him into mixed martial arts, specifically citing the third fight in the Randy Couture vs. Chuck Liddell trilogy as a turning point in his burgeoning interest into the sport.

Gotti III told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani about how he got into MMA during this week’s edition of The MMA Hour:

“Just to bond with him, I wanted to watch the fights. So I tuned into the fights that night and ever since that night I became hooked. “I’m happy that he supports me 100 percent. He’s behind me. He’s one of my biggest supporters. Without him, this would be a much harder journey.”

Gotti’s grandfather died in prison in 2002 after his conviction for murder, racketeering, conspiracy and a slew of other charges back in 1992. Gotti was the mob boss of the reputed Gambino family in New York.

But Gotti III is quickly making a name for himself on the East Coast MMA scene, and with a few more wins like this could truly find himself working towards a prominent spot in the sport.

Check out Gotti’s quick TKO in his second pro MMA bout below!