Video: Gabi Garcia Misses Weight By An Insane Amount

The Rizin World Grand Prix saw some early hijinks at weigh-ins when former UFC title contender Ian McCall got into a tussle with opponent Manel Kape which lead to a few blows being thrown.

But that was far from the only drama for the December 29-30 event from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

An already controversial bout between hulking Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Gabi Garcia and 53-year-old Shinobu Kandori took a turn for the worse when Garcia stepped on the scales at 12kg (26.4 pounds) over for their 95kg-fight (209.4 pounds). The bout was reportedly called off immediately.

Here’s video of the massive miss:

Gabi Garcia was 12kg over, which is about 26 pounds. pic.twitter.com/R1X7h88rsX — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 28, 2017

Garcia was set to face Kandori, who hasn’t fought in MMA in 17 years, at last year’s Rizin World Grand Prix 2016: Final Round, but an injury forced Kandori out of the fight. She was placed by Yumiko Hotta, who Garcia beat in 41 seconds.

Rizin has not made an official announcement canceling the fight, but Garcia’s entire year has been plagued by strange happenings as she continues to fight women much smaller than her. She fought Megumi Yabushita under Shootboxing rules this summer, and the fight was called off after she landed an illegal soccer kick. She then fought Oksana Gagloeva at Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Opening Round – Part 1 on July 30, but again saw a no contest result after she poked her opponent in the eye.

Garcia told MMA Fighting she had only arrived in Japan a day before weigh-ins and had only missed weight by 8.8 pounds.