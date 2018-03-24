Video: Fighter Disqualified For Front-Flipping Off KO’d Opponent

Here’s one we haven’t seen before.
At last night’s Legacy Fighting Alliance 36, amateur heavyweight Irvins Ayala knocked himself out throwing a hammerfist on grounded opponent Drew Chatman.
However, that’s not even the strangest part of this story.
After the rarely-seen and not really earned victory Chatman thought it was a good idea to front flip off of his KO’d opponent, landing partly on his butt:
And then this happened… WTF?!? @LFAfighting #MMA pic.twitter.com/ml8OueDkRQ
— David Clark Ⓥ (@wearesuperman) March 24, 2018
Chatman was deservedly disqualified for his antics, and LFA released the following on the strange situation:
Irvins Ayala KO'd himself throwing a hammerfist on the ground, when his chin slammed into Chatman's knee, who was on his back in guard.
Chatman is then DQ'd at 2:39 of Round 1 for jumping on the back of an unconscious Ayala.
Weird Fight.#LFA36@AXSTVFights @MorongoCasino
— LFA (@LFAfighting) March 24, 2018
Maybe Chatman will learn to not disrespect his opponent after the incident, especially if he didn’t really earn the win on the merit of his own skill.