Video: Fighter Disqualified For Front-Flipping Off KO’d Opponent

Tom Niston
Here’s one we haven’t seen before.

At last night’s Legacy Fighting Alliance 36, amateur heavyweight Irvins Ayala knocked himself out throwing a hammerfist on grounded opponent Drew Chatman.

However, that’s not even the strangest part of this story.

After the rarely-seen and not really earned victory Chatman thought it was a good idea to front flip off of his KO’d opponent, landing partly on his butt:

Chatman was deservedly disqualified for his antics, and LFA released the following on the strange situation:

Maybe Chatman will learn to not disrespect his opponent after the incident, especially if he didn’t really earn the win on the merit of his own skill.

