Video: Fighter Disqualified For Front-Flipping Off KO’d Opponent

Here’s one we haven’t seen before.

At last night’s Legacy Fighting Alliance 36, amateur heavyweight Irvins Ayala knocked himself out throwing a hammerfist on grounded opponent Drew Chatman.

However, that’s not even the strangest part of this story.

After the rarely-seen and not really earned victory Chatman thought it was a good idea to front flip off of his KO’d opponent, landing partly on his butt:

Chatman was deservedly disqualified for his antics, and LFA released the following on the strange situation:

Irvins Ayala KO'd himself throwing a hammerfist on the ground, when his chin slammed into Chatman's knee, who was on his back in guard. Chatman is then DQ'd at 2:39 of Round 1 for jumping on the back of an unconscious Ayala. Weird Fight.#LFA36@AXSTVFights @MorongoCasino — LFA (@LFAfighting) March 24, 2018

Maybe Chatman will learn to not disrespect his opponent after the incident, especially if he didn’t really earn the win on the merit of his own skill.