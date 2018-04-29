Video: Fight Ends After MMA Fighter Lands Pro-Wrestling Style Move

One MMA fighter learned the hard way that you cannot perform pro wrestling moves in a fight.

There are some pro wrestlers who want to be professional fighters, and there are some fighters who want to be wrestlers.

The background of both sports are different but have one thing in common, which is to entertain the people who decided to either attended the events in person or watch it at home on television.

As seen at the V3 Fights on Saturday night (April 28, 2018) in Tunica, Mississippi, Brian Hall decided it was a good idea to perform the finisher of former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor on his opponent.

He jumped in the air and landed with his heels on the midsection of Jeremy Rogers. Obviously, you cannot do that in an MMA fight.

The event aired on online, and as a result of the move, the fight was ruled a no contest.

In case you didn’t know, any stomp – whether that be a single or double – is illegal while an opponent is grounded.

Coming into this fight, Hall had not fought in three years and now holds an 8-4, 1 NC pro-MMA record. He has worked for such promotions as Bellator, RFA, and Legacy.

On the flip side, Rogers came in at 0-1 as he made his pro-MMA debut last year. You can see the spot here:

THAT'S F@*#%* ILLEGAL! Brian Hall with an illegal stomp to Jeremy Rogers' midsection. Fight will be called a no contest. #V3Fights68 pic.twitter.com/p8jovEhJes — FloCombat (@FloCombat) April 29, 2018

Here are the results from the event:

Pro Card

Justin Prescott def. Ryan Collins via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 2:21

Brian Hall vs. Jeremy Rogers declared a no contest (illegal stomp) – Round 1, 5:00

James Horne def. Jesse James via submission (armbar) – Round 2

Mark Martin def. Mark Kolker via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:31

Amateur Card

Dakota McFerson def. Alexander Hilliard via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 1:53 for the V3Fights heavyweight title

Cameron Hall def. Gannon Hayes via unanimous decision

Jordan Fowler def. Jaylin Castillo via unanimous decision

Bryan Westmoreland vs. Trevor Blakney via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:05

Adryan Grundy def. Cameron Phillips via unanimous decision