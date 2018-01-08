Video: Cris Cyborg Has Coach Slap Her In Face During UFC 219 Pre-Fight Warm-Up

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg ended 2017 on a high note.

It’s been well documented that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view.

Video has emerged of Cyborg warming up in the backstage area prior to the title fight, which shows her striking coach, Jason Parillo, slapping her straight across the face in order to hype her up for the challenge. You can check it out here:

Make no mistake about; Cyborg has proven she can take a hit. As seen at UFC 219, she took Holly’s best shots en route to the win and retained her title. The win was Cris’s first-ever title defense after winning the title in early 2017.

In regards to what is next for her, there have been rumors of her facing off against Invicta FC 145-pound champion Megan Anderson at UFC 221. However, that won’t be the case as it was quickly shot down by Megan herself.

This leads us to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who has pushed hard for the fight despite Cyborg not showing much interest in the fight. That might change as UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that he’s on board for the fight.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion ends up doing considering Cyborg wanting to stay at featherweight and grow the division. The problem with that is there is not a lot of fighters in it and thus, it forces a problem in finding a worthy contender for her.