Video: Colby Covington & PRIDE Veteran Get Into Scuffle At Event

Colby Covington somehow always finds his way into drama.

The welterweight title contender attended an MMA event on Thursday night in Florida where he was in the middle of yet another altercation outside of the cage. A video has surfaced online of him getting into a scuffle with PRIDE veteran Charles Bennett.

By looking at this video, ‘Krazy Horse’ was shoved by Covington immediately after his bout at the event. This led Bennett appearing to throw a punch although you could make the case that he didn’t land it.

This led to the scuffle being broken up immediately. You can check it out here:

Hearing Colby was seen leaving in a neck brace after this vicious assault by Charles Bennett. Criminal charges pending. pic.twitter.com/UmE9b6Dzgu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 27, 2018

The event, which was titled, CamSoda Legends, featured recognizable names such as former UFC heavyweight champion Ricco Rodriguez, who took on UFC veteran in Alex Nicholson.

The title contender already has his next fight lined up under the UFC banner.

The promotion has already announced that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos would take on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

If you recall, the original plan was for them to fight at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, those plans got scrapped.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.