Vitor Belfort Sounds Off On Floyd Mayweather Fighting In MMA

Vitor Belfort is one of a few mixed martial artists to have professional boxing experience. Although he only competed once in the ring, Belfort is well known as one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC.

Naturally, ‘The Phenom’ was asked about how boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. would fare in MMA following his boxing bout with Conor McGregor in August.

Belfort was quite dismissive of Mayweather’s chances:

“I think he doesn’t have a chance even against the young kids, 15, 14-year-olds. I don’t think he has a chance, no. He has a lot to learn on the ground, kicks. I think it’s an illusion (to say) that happens, unless it’s different rules or a fight in his world. “With his arms, on his weight, he’s a phenom. Now, involving legs and other things, no chance.” “There are many (promotions). We have the Russian billionaires, millions of places. The UFC itself. The UFC has a lot of money, they only need to do cards that sell. A fight between me and Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, bring Randy Couture back. How wouldn’t that sell, the league of legends?”

Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in the tenth round after a spirited display from the UFC superstar. The two have bantered back and forth ever since, with talks of a rematch under MMA rules exciting combat fans of both sports.

Belfort, however, clearly doesn’t share that enthusiasm.

Do you agree with Belfort’s assumption about Mayweather’s chances in MMA?