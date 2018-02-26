Oddsmakers Release Betting Line On Jon Jones’ Suspension, Potential Arrest

It seems as if the betting world is willing to gamble on Jon Jones’ 2018, as BetDSI Sportsbook (via Sherdog.com) released the odds of both when his CSAC suspension will be up as well as whether or not he’ll get arrested again this year.

The disgraced former light heavyweight champion has quite a sordid past of various arrests and failed drug tests, and has been sidelined once again following a failed test after his knockout victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

The betting line for Jones facing a four-year suspension is at +1000, but only +275 for eight months to a year, meaning you’ll be making a safer bet on Jones coming back within a year than you would be for anything longer. That’s fairly surprising considering this is the second doping test he’s tested positive for. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) could conceivably drop the hammer due to this being a subsequent offense.

However, the line for Jones returning this calendar year is -115, with the craziest bet being for -7000 for Jones to not get arrested this year at +3500 for him to once again find himself in trouble with the law.

As for who would be the safest bet for Jones’ return opponent, that would be Daniel Cormier, which is at +175, with Alexander Gustafsson next at +300 and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at +350.