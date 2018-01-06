Urijah Faber Reveals How Team Alpha Male ‘Consoled’ Van Damme After He Kicked Cody Garbrandt

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s recent kick to ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s teeth has been making the rounds on social media, and apparently Van Damme has really been taking it hard.

Garbrandt recently lost his 135-pound strap to former Alpha Male teammate TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 this past November. Van Damme was visiting Team Alpha Male last week to share some kicking positions and techniques. One of his demonstrations was with Garbrandt inside of the Octagon and he accidentally smacked “No Love” with his foot.

Alpha Male head coach and former UFC bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber was there to witness the entire event, and told TMZ Sports that Van Damme actually took things the hardest (quotes via MMA Mania):

“The guy that took it the hardest was Jean-Claude,” Faber said. “He was pretty upset that he kicked a guy that he loved so much because he’s good buddies with Cody. Cody was just coming off of this hard loss (to T.J. Dillashaw) as well.”

Van Damme was even more upset because of how ‘pissed’ Garbarndt was due to the incident, and he’s a big supporter of the Alpha Male team: